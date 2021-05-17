Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

