Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITP. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.98. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

