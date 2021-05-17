Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on the stock.

ITRK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital raised Intertek Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,625 ($73.49).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,968.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,755.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

