IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

Shares of IIN opened at $23.68 on Monday. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts predict that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

