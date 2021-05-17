Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $324.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

