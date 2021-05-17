Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,113 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,546 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $43.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

