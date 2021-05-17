Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

