Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Ballast Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 201,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,552. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66.

