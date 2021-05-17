Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/13/2021 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $50.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VRNS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. 11,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

