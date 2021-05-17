Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inovalon (INOV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. "

5/3/2021 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/29/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00.

4/29/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $35.00.

4/7/2021 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of INOV opened at $30.71 on Monday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

