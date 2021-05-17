iQIYI (IQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IQ opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $28.97.

A number of research firms have commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

