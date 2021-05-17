IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.51. 3,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

