IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $234.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

