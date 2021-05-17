iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,883 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $137.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

