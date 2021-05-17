iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $24,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.