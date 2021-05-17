iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,219 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.38. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,747. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.