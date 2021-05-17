iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,219 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,747. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.