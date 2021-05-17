iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 935,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,051,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $75.54. 8,882,691 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

