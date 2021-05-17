iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

