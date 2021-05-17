iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 170.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.11. 3,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

