iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.98. 823,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,580,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.