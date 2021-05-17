iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,067,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $416.17. The stock had a trading volume of 242,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.