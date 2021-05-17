iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,834 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,368. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

