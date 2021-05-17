J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $125.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

