Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,760 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 123.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after buying an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,733 shares of company stock worth $1,864,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

