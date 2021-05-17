Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $800,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

NYSEARCA:UOCT opened at $27.54 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

