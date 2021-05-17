Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

