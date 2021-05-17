Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,347 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,008,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,529 shares during the period. David Loasby boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 349,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

AMJ opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.