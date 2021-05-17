Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.43 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

