Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,265 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DAUG opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

