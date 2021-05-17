Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 638 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 129.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.02 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.