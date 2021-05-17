JD.com (JD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is set to announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
