JD.com (JD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is set to announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com comprises about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

