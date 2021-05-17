Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
VBIZF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Viva Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.
About Viva Biotech
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.