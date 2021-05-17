Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VBIZF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Viva Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

