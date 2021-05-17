Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

VRM stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,107,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.