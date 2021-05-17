JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.79 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

