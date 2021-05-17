JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.