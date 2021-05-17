JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 6,362 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $102.55 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

