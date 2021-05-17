JMP Securities Increases Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $55.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vroom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.