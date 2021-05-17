JMP Securities Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $195.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $167.27 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

