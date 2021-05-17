JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NPCE opened at $20.91 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

