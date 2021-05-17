JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NPCE opened at $20.91 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.38.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
