JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $233.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $211.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $217.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

