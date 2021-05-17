JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $690.09

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 690.09 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 19150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671 ($8.77).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get JTC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £837.62 million and a PE ratio of 74.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 640.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.69%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.