JulSwap Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $45.73 million and $2.83 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00087627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00463436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00228978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.01313322 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042144 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,223,698 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

