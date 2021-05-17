JustBet Trading 30.2% Lower This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $111,255.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00467192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00228329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.01300421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042569 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

