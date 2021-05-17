K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

