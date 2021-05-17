Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.69

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 2744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.