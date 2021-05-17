Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 18,869 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $758.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

