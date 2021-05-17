Keebeck Alpha LP Has $342,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.