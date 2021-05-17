Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $251,000 Investment in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,833,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

CBPO opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $120.05.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

