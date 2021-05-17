Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $747,000 Investment in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.38% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PMBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

PMBC opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.90. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

